Dachstein Eispalast

Situated in a crevice of the Dachstein Glacier along a sheer cliff face, the Eispalast creates the strange effect of walking through an enormous, hollow ice cube. A gondola, one of the world's most spectacular, whisks you up and terminates with a vertical thrust at the Skywalk viewing platform. About 10 buses daily leave Planet Planai in Schladming for the base station near Ramsau. A 24-hour return bus ticket costs €9 (45 minutes).

During the summer months you can also buy the gondola ticket (€39.50/19.50) and individual admission tickets separately, but this generally works out to be more expensive unless you just want to see the glacier and stroll around a bit.