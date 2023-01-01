Dokumentation Obersalzberg

In 1933 the tranquil Alpine settlement of Obersalzberg (3km from Berchtesgaden) in essence became the second seat of Nazi power after Berlin, a dark period that’s given the full historical treatment at this superb exhibition. Various rooms document the forced takeover of the area, the construction of the compound and the daily life of the Nazi elite. All facets of Nazi terror are dealt with, including Hitler’s near-mythical appeal, his racial politics, the resistance movement, foreign policy and the death camps.

A section of the underground bunker network is open for perusal (though it was closed for renovation at the time of research). Hourly bus 838 from Berchtesgaden train station will get you here.