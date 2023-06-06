Berchtesgaden

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Timber building in Lake Königssee

©Gabor Török/500px

Overview

Plunging deep into Austria and framed by six high-rise mountain ranges, the Berchtesgadener Land is a drop-dead-gorgeous corner of Bavaria steeped in myths and legends. Local lore has it that angels given the task of distributing the earth’s wonders were startled by God’s order to get a shift on and dropped them all here by accident. These most definitely included the Watzmann (2713m), Germany’s second-highest mountain, and the pristine Königssee, perhaps Germany’s most photogenic body of water.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • View at the Konigssee from Malerwinkel

    Königssee

    Berchtesgaden

    Gliding serenely across the wonderfully picturesque, emerald-green Königssee makes for some unforgettable memories and photo opportunities. Cradled by…

  • Hitler's Eagle Nest in Germany

    Eagle's Nest

    Berchtesgaden

    At 1834m above sea level, the Eagle's Nest was built as a mountaintop retreat for Hitler, and gifted to him on his 50th birthday. It took around 3000…

  • Dokumentation Obersalzberg

    Dokumentation Obersalzberg

    Berchtesgaden

    In 1933 the tranquil Alpine settlement of Obersalzberg (3km from Berchtesgaden) in essence became the second seat of Nazi power after Berlin, a dark…

  • Watzmann reflecting in Obersee

    Berchtesgaden National Park

    Berchtesgaden

    Forty years old in 2018, the wilds of this 210-sq-km park still offer some of the best hiking in Germany. A good introduction is a 2km trail up from St…

  • Salzbergwerk

    Salzbergwerk

    Berchtesgaden

    Once a major producer of ‘white gold’, Berchtesgaden has thrown open its salt mines for fun-filled 1½-hour tours. Kids especially love donning miners’…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Berchtesgaden with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Berchtesgaden