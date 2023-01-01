Berchtesgaden National Park

Forty years old in 2018, the wilds of this 210-sq-km park still offer some of the best hiking in Germany. A good introduction is a 2km trail up from St Bartholomä beside the Königssee to the notorious Watzmann-Ostwand, where scores of mountaineers have met their deaths. Another popular hike goes from the southern end of the Königssee to the Obersee.

For details of routes visit the national park office, or buy a copy of the Berchtesgadener Land (sheet 794) map in the Kompass series, available across Germany or online.