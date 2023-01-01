Slung high on a wooded clifftop and cowering beneath the majestic peaks of the Tennengebirge range, Burg Hohenwerfen is visible from afar. For 900 years this fortress has kept watch over the Salz­ach Valley; its current appearance dates to 1570. The big draw is the far-reaching view over Werfen from the 16th-century belfry, though the dungeons (displaying the usual nasties such as the iron maiden and thumb screw) are also worth a look.

The entry fee also covers a falconry show in the grounds (11.15am and 3.15pm daily), where falconers in medieval costume release eagles, owls, falcons and vultures to wheel in front of the ramparts. There's commentary in English and German.

The brisk walk up from the village takes 20 minutes. If the uphill climb is not for you, a lift whisks you up there in a matter of seconds.