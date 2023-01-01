Rising above Salzburg and straddling the German border is the rugged 1853m peak of Untersberg. Spectacular views of the city, the Rositten Valley and the Tyrolean, Salzburg and Bavarian alpine ranges unfold from the summit. The mountain is a magnet for local skiers in winter, and hikers, climbers and paragliders in summer. From the cable car's top station, short, easy trails lead to nearby viewpoints at Geiereck (1805m) and Salzburg Hochthron (1853m), while others take you deeper into the Alps.

Temperatures can feel significantly cooler up here than down in the valley and trails are loose underfoot, so bring a fleece or jacket and sturdy footwear if you plan on doing some walking.

A cable car runs every half-hour to the peak. To reach the cable-car valley station, take bus 25 from Salzburg’s Hauptbahnhof or Mirabellplatz to St Leonhard and the valley station.