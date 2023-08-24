Salzburg

Looking out from Mönchsberg over central Salzburg – the city on the Salzach river and at the foot of the Hohensalzburg Fortress.

Overview

The joke 'If it ain't baroque, don't fix it' is a perfect maxim for Salzburg: the story-book Altstadt (old town) burrowed below steep hills looks much as it did when Mozart lived here 250 years ago. Beside the fast-flowing Salzach River, your gaze is raised inch by inch to graceful domes and spires, the formidable clifftop fortress and the mountains beyond. It's a backdrop that did the lordly prince-archbishops and Maria proud.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Christmas Market, Christkindlmarkt Hellbrunn Palace, Hellbrunn Advent Magic, Salzburg, Austria, Europe, 19. December 2017 785704072 advent, advent magic, austria, austrian, castle, christkindlmarkt, christmas market, christmas time, christmas tree, christmas trees, christmassy, dusk, evening, exterior, hellbrunn, hellbrunner, illuminated, light, mood, night, oesterreich, osterreich, outside, people, person, persons, salzburg, salzburger, schloss hellbrunn, seasonal, sight, stall, stalls, tourism, tourist attraction, tourists, tradition, traditional, twilight, visitors, weihnachtsmarkt, winter, yuletide

    Schloss Hellbrunn

    Salzburg

    A prince-archbishop with a wicked sense of humour, Markus Sittikus, built Schloss Hellbrunn in the early 17th century as a summer palace and an escape…

  • Festung Hohensalzburg

    Festung Hohensalzburg

    Salzburg

    Salzburg's most visible icon is this mighty, 900-year-old clifftop fortress, one of the biggest and best preserved in Europe. It's easy to spend half a…

  • Boardroom, Salzburg Residenz Palace (16th century), Salzburg, Austria

    Residenz

    Salzburg

    The crowning glory of Salzburg's DomQuartier, the Residenz is where the prince-archbishops held court until Salzburg became part of the Habsburg Empire in…

  • Salzburg Museum

    Salzburg Museum

    Salzburg

    Housed in the baroque Neue Residenz palace, this flagship museum takes you on a fascinating romp through Salzburg past and present. Ornate rooms showcase…

  • Mirabell Gardens and Schloss Mirabell, Salzburg, Austria, Europe

    Schloss Mirabell

    Salzburg

    Prince-Archbishop Wolf Dietrich built this splendid palace in 1606 to impress his beloved mistress, Salome Alt. It must have done the trick because she…

  • People walk on the path at Untersberg with cloudy sky in Salzburg, Austria.

    Untersberg

    Salzburg

    Rising above Salzburg and straddling the German border is the rugged 1853m peak of Untersberg. Spectacular views of the city, the Rositten Valley and the…

  • The mighty bell tower of the Collegiate Church of Abbey of St.Peter complex with greenery of Monchsberg hill on the background, Salzburg, Austria; Shutterstock ID 1478477327; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Vastine; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: BiT2020 Imagery

    Erzabtei St Peter

    Salzburg

    A Frankish missionary named Rupert founded this abbey-church and monastery in around 700, making it the oldest in the German-speaking world. Though a…

  • SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - JULY 29: Salzburg Museum of Modern Art (L) and the historical water tower are pictured on July 29, 2011 in Salzburg, Austria. The Salzburg Festival is a prominent festival of music and drama established in 1920 and is held each summer within the Austrian town of Salzburg, the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. (Photo by Martin Schalk/Getty Images)

    Museum der Moderne

    Salzburg

    Straddling Mönchsberg’s cliffs, this contemporary glass-and-marble oblong of a gallery stands in stark contrast to the fortress, and shows first-rate…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Discover the best things to do in Salzburg – from Mozart concerts to Sound of Music bike rides and Alpine hikes to Habsburg palaces.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

With a singer on every street corner, Salzburg really is filled with the sound of music. Here are the best times to come for every kind of traveler.

Read article

Things to Know

Read these tips on what to pack, how to get around, how to behave, where to find medical help and more before your next trip to beautiful Salzburg.

Read article

Transportation

Whether you take the bus, the train or your own two feet, getting around the delightful Austrian city of Salzburg is a breeze.

Read article

Free Things to Do

Get the lowdown on what to see and do in Salzburg for free - from above-the-city strolls to refreshing canal swims.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

Compact Salzburg is easy to explore on foot or by bike, so fascinating neighbourhoods are all well within range. These are the best.

Read article

Day Trips

One glance at Salzburg’s palaces and mountains and it’s love, but the rest of central Austria is worth exploring too. Try these top day trips from Salzburg.

Read article

Money and Costs

Get the inside scoop on how to see Salzburg on a budget – from Mozart melodies to mountain heights.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Salzburg

Tourismus Salzburg GmbH, Foto: Patrick Langwallner

Entertainment

Where to celebrate "The Sound of Music" in Salzburg

Mar 11, 2025 • 10 min read

