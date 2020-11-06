Museum der Moderne

Straddling Mönchsberg’s cliffs, this contemporary glass-and-marble oblong of a gallery stands in stark contrast to the fortress, and shows first-rate temporary exhibitions of 20th- and 21st-century art. The works of German expressionist Ernst Ludwig Kirchner and Austrian painter Oskar Kokoschka have previously been featured. There’s a free guided tour of the gallery at 6.30pm every Wednesday. The Mönchsberg Lift whizzes up to the gallery year-round.

While you’re up here, take in the far-reaching views across Salzburg over coffee or lunch at the gallery's restaurant M32. The gallery appeals to families with its line-up of hands-on events and workshops for kids (see the website for details).