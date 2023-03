Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Salzburg’s most famous son, was born in this bright-yellow town house in 1756, and spent the first 17 years of his life here. Today’s museum harbours a collection of instruments, documents and portraits. Highlights include the mini-violin he played as a toddler, plus a lock of his hair and buttons from his jacket.

In one room, Mozart is shown as a holy babe beneath a neon-blue halo – we’ll leave you to draw your own analogies.