On the right bank of the Salzach River, this narrow, cobbled lane was, incredibly, the main trade route to Italy in medieval times. Look out for the 13th-century Steintor gate and the house of Joseph Mohr, who wrote the lyrics to the all-time classic Christmas carol ‘Silent Night’, composed by Franz Xaver Gruber in 1818. The street is at its most photogenic in the late morning, when sunlight illuminates its pastel-coloured town houses.