Making a graceful leap across the Salzach River, the Art Nouveau–style Mozartsteg is named after the city's most famous son.
Mozartsteg
Salzburg
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.66 MILES
A prince-archbishop with a wicked sense of humour, Markus Sittikus, built Schloss Hellbrunn in the early 17th century as a summer palace and an escape…
0.34 MILES
Salzburg's most visible icon is this mighty, 900-year-old clifftop fortress, one of the biggest and best preserved in Europe. It's easy to spend half a…
21.55 MILES
Billed as the world’s largest accessible ice caves, Eisriesenwelt is a glittering ice empire spanning 30,000 sq metres and 42km of narrow passages…
14.91 MILES
Gliding serenely across the wonderfully picturesque, emerald-green Königssee makes for some unforgettable memories and photo opportunities. Cradled by…
0.18 MILES
The crowning glory of Salzburg's DomQuartier, the Residenz is where the prince-archbishops held court until Salzburg became part of the Habsburg Empire in…
13.01 MILES
At 1834m above sea level, the Eagle's Nest was built as a mountaintop retreat for Hitler, and gifted to him on his 50th birthday. It took around 3000…
11.62 MILES
In 1933 the tranquil Alpine settlement of Obersalzberg (3km from Berchtesgaden) in essence became the second seat of Nazi power after Berlin, a dark…
9.36 MILES
During Salzburg’s princely heyday, the sale of salt filled its coffers. Today, at Austria’s biggest show mine, you can slip into a boiler suit and descend…
Nearby Salzburg attractions
0.05 MILES
Look out for the memorial plaque at No 8, the house where Mozart’s beloved wife Constanze died. It's tucked away in the corner of Mozartplatz.
0.09 MILES
On this stately baroque square, Mozart is literally and metaphorically put on a pedestal. The square hums with street entertainers and the clip-clop of…
0.1 MILES
Housed in the baroque Neue Residenz palace, this flagship museum takes you on a fascinating romp through Salzburg past and present. Ornate rooms showcase…
0.12 MILES
If you wish it could be Christmas every day, swing on over to this museum. The private collection brings festive sparkle in the form of advent calendars,…
0.14 MILES
With its horse-drawn carriages, palace and street entertainers, this stately baroque square is the Salzburg of a thousand postcards. Its centrepiece is…
0.15 MILES
The showpiece of baroque Residenzplatz is this enormous marble fountain ringed by four water-spouting horses and topped by Triton bearing a conch shell.
0.18 MILES
Gracefully crowned by a bulbous copper dome and twin spires, the Dom stands out as a masterpiece of baroque art. Bronze portals symbolising faith, hope…
0.18 MILES
Map out the city’s past with a look at the rocks in this subterranean archaeology museum beside the Dom. Particularly of interest are fragments of Roman…