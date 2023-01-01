Gracefully crowned by a bulbous copper dome and twin spires, the Dom stands out as a masterpiece of baroque art. Bronze portals symbolising faith, hope and charity lead into the cathedral. In the nave, both the intricate stucco and Arsenio Mascagni’s ceiling frescos recounting the Passion of Christ guide the eye to the polychrome dome.

Italian architect Santino Solari redesigned the cathedral during the Thirty Years’ War and it was consecrated in 1628. Its origins date to an earlier cathedral founded by Bishop Virgil in 767.

For more on the history, take one of the guided tours (though in German only), offered 2pm Monday to Friday in July and August.