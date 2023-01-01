The Dommuseum is a treasure trove of sacred art. A visit whisks you past a cabinet of Renaissance curiosities crammed with crystals, coral and oddities such as armadillos and pufferfish, through rooms showcasing gem-encrusted monstrances, stained glass and altarpieces, and into the Long Gallery, which is graced with 17th- and 18th-century paintings, including Paul Troger’s chiaroscuro Christ and Nicodemus (1739).

From the Organ Gallery, you get close-ups of the organ Mozart played and a bird’s-eye view of the Dom’s nave.