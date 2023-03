Tired of the cramped living conditions on Getreidegasse, the Mozart family moved in 1773 to this roomier abode, where the prolific Wolfgang composed works such as the Shepherd King (K208) and Idomeneo (K366). Emanuel Schikaneder, a close friend of Mozart and the librettist of The Magic Flute, was a regular guest here. An audio guide accompanies your visit, serenading you with opera excerpts. Alongside family portraits and documents, you’ll find Mozart’s original fortepiano.