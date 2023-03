Kids can bone up on dinosaurs and alpine crystals in Haus der Natur's natural history rooms, gawp at snakes and crocs in the reptile enclosure, and spot piranhas and coral reefs in the aquarium; blink-and-you’ll-miss-them baby clownfish splash around in the ‘Kinderstube’. There's also a science museum, where budding scientists can race rowboats, take a biological tour of the human body and – literally – feel Mozart’s music by stepping into a giant violin case.