Sky Space

Salzburg

LoginSave

This oval-shaped tower with a window to the sky is the brainchild of American artist James Turrell, whose work reveals an obsession with light and space.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Christmas Market, Christkindlmarkt Hellbrunn Palace, Hellbrunn Advent Magic, Salzburg, Austria, Europe, 19. December 2017 785704072 advent, advent magic, austria, austrian, castle, christkindlmarkt, christmas market, christmas time, christmas tree, christmas trees, christmassy, dusk, evening, exterior, hellbrunn, hellbrunner, illuminated, light, mood, night, oesterreich, osterreich, outside, people, person, persons, salzburg, salzburger, schloss hellbrunn, seasonal, sight, stall, stalls, tourism, tourist attraction, tourists, tradition, traditional, twilight, visitors, weihnachtsmarkt, winter, yuletide

    Schloss Hellbrunn

    2.89 MILES

    A prince-archbishop with a wicked sense of humour, Markus Sittikus, built Schloss Hellbrunn in the early 17th century as a summer palace and an escape…

  • Festung Hohensalzburg

    Festung Hohensalzburg

    0.61 MILES

    Salzburg's most visible icon is this mighty, 900-year-old clifftop fortress, one of the biggest and best preserved in Europe. It's easy to spend half a…

  • Austria, Werfen, Eisriesenwelt, snow covered building in front of cave

    Eisriesenwelt

    21.79 MILES

    Billed as the world’s largest accessible ice caves, Eisriesenwelt is a glittering ice empire spanning 30,000 sq metres and 42km of narrow passages…

  • Schloss Herrenchiemsee

    Schloss Herrenchiemsee

    29.86 MILES

    An island just 1.5km across the Chiemsee from Prien, Herreninsel is home to Ludwig II’s Versailles-inspired castle. Begun in 1878, it was never intended…

  • View at the Konigssee from Malerwinkel

    Königssee

    14.91 MILES

    Gliding serenely across the wonderfully picturesque, emerald-green Königssee makes for some unforgettable memories and photo opportunities. Cradled by…

  • Boardroom, Salzburg Residenz Palace (16th century), Salzburg, Austria

    Residenz

    0.4 MILES

    The crowning glory of Salzburg's DomQuartier, the Residenz is where the prince-archbishops held court until Salzburg became part of the Habsburg Empire in…

  • Hitler's Eagle Nest in Germany

    Eagle's Nest

    13.1 MILES

    At 1834m above sea level, the Eagle's Nest was built as a mountaintop retreat for Hitler, and gifted to him on his 50th birthday. It took around 3000…

  • Dokumentation Obersalzberg

    Dokumentation Obersalzberg

    11.71 MILES

    In 1933 the tranquil Alpine settlement of Obersalzberg (3km from Berchtesgaden) in essence became the second seat of Nazi power after Berlin, a dark…

View more attractions

Nearby Salzburg attractions

1. Numbers in the Woods

Hidden in the trees atop wooded Mönchsberg, these 21 neon numbers are the handiwork of Italian artist Mario Merz, who created them in 2003. They glow…

2. Museum der Moderne

0.02 MILES

Straddling Mönchsberg’s cliffs, this contemporary glass-and-marble oblong of a gallery stands in stark contrast to the fortress, and shows first-rate…

3. Haus der Natur

0.06 MILES

Kids can bone up on dinosaurs and alpine crystals in Haus der Natur's natural history rooms, gawp at snakes and crocs in the reptile enclosure, and spot…

4. Spielzeugmuseum

0.11 MILES

On the arcaded Bürgerspitalplatz, the Spielzeugmuseum takes a nostalgic look at toys, with its collection of dolls' houses and Steiff teddies. There’s…

5. Mozart – Eine Hommage

0.13 MILES

Tucked away on Ursulinenplatz is Markus Lüpertz’ Mozart – Eine Hommage. This abstract sculpture shows the composer with one arm and a pigtail. What…

6. Sound of Music World Museum

0.13 MILES

If you're mad about The Sound of Music, this museum will appeal. It spills the beans on different aspects of the making of the movie, as well as providing…

7. Pferdeschwemme

0.16 MILES

Designed by Fischer von Erlach in 1693, this is a horse-lover’s delight, with rearing equine pin-ups surrounding Michael Bernhard Mandl’s statue of a…

8. Mozart's Geburtshaus

0.26 MILES

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Salzburg’s most famous son, was born in this bright-yellow town house in 1756, and spent the first 17 years of his life here…