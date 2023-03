Tucked behind the baroque Sebastianskirche (St Sebastian’s Church), this peaceful cemetery and its cloisters were designed by Andrea Berteleto in Italianate style in 1600. Mozart family members and well-known 16th-century physician Paracelsus are buried here, but out-pomping them all is Prince-Archbishop Wolf Dietrich von Raitenau’s mosaic-tiled mausoleum, an elaborate memorial to himself.