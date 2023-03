Outside Salzburg, near Untersberg, the open-air Freilichtmuseum harbours around 100 archetypal Austrian farmhouses, evoking the crafts and trades of yore. It has tractors to clamber over, goats to feed, a butterfly-watching area and a huge adventure playground. It's 21km southwest of Salzburg via the A1. Bus 180 comes here, running every two hours from Salzburg's Hauptbahnhof.