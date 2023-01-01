Overlooking the Salzach, the glass-fronted Keltenmuseum runs chronologically through the region's heritage in a series of beautiful vaulted rooms. It begins with Celtic artefacts, including Asterix-style helmets, an impressively reconstructed chariot and a selection of bronze brooches, pendants and buckles.

The 1st floor traces the history of salt extraction in Hallein, featuring high points such as a miniature slide and the mummified Mannes im Salz (Man in Salt) unearthed in 1577. There is a pamphlet with English explanations.