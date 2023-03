Murau is famous in Austria for its Brauerei Murau, which has been brewing its amber fluid for over 500 years. These days it is a cooperative brewery with climate-neutral production and beers range from ale (pale) to Zwickl (yeasty). Two-hour tours take you through a display brewery and include a glass of the local brew or a soft drink. You can also buy beer shampoo and various other beer-based products here.