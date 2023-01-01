Built in 1250 by the Liechtenstein family, who once ruled the region, Schloss Murau was transformed into its present late-Renaissance form in the 17th century. Tours take you through seven rooms, including the chapel and the Rittersaal (Knight’s Room), where concerts are often held. The altar in the chapel dates from 1655 and was created by masters from the town of Judenberg. See the website for dates of special summertime children's tours (under 'Ausflugsziele/Schloss Murau').