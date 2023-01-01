Alpine Garden

High up in the Villacher Alpen (Dobratsch), this is one of central Europe's most delightful alpine gardens. The views here extend across the mountain tops of neighbouring Italy and Slovenia, and spring and summer blossoms include enzian, alpenrose and, of course, the famous edelweiss. The road you'll need to take up here, the Villacher Alpenstrasse, is something in itself.

To reach the garden, follow the Villacher Alpenstrasse. This is a toll road (€16.50 per car), but it’s free from about mid-November to mid-April, or free in summer if all occupants have the Kärnten Card (www.kaerntencard.at).