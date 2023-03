About 5km west of Kranjska Gora, signed just off the main road, is this idyllic nature reserve and wetlands. It's the perfect leg-stretcher, with a short path to a turquoise-coloured lake that is the source of the Sava River. You can easily walk here in about an hour on a path from Kranjska Gora via Podkoren following the signs towards Rateče.

The Alpine villages in the surrounding area are notable for their medieval churches, rustic wooden houses and traditional hayracks.