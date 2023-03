This beautiful wooden Russian Orthodox chapel, at around 1100m approaching from Kranjska Gora, marks the spot where more than 300 Russian POWs persihed in an avalanche in March 1916. The interior is often closed and the chapel is not open to the public, but if you do get a chance to peek inside you'll find a simple interior lit by candles. The location is a pretty place to take a break but the walk up to the church is steep.