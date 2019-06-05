Linhartov Trg

Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th and 17th centuries. Look especially for Thurn Manor, a baroque palace that is home to museums and a school of music, and Koman House, identified by a baroque painting of St Florian on its facade. Mali House has a barely visible picture of St George slaying the dragon. Vidič House has a corner projection and is painted in red, yellow, green and blue.

At the southern end of the square, take the small street beside house number 28 to find a lovely viewpoint over the Lipnica Valley, with information boards detailing walking tracks in the area.