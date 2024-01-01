The esoteric municipal museum shares the same impressive building with the Beekeeping Museum (open the same hours; combined ticket adult/child €5/3). It tells the history of the town, especially as it relates to the life of Anton Tomaž Linhart (1756–95). Linhart was Slovenia’s first dramatist and historian, and was born in Radovljica.
Municipal Museum
The Julian Alps
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.53 MILES
Sitting at a view-enhanced elevation of 1611m, this mountain pass is about 13km southwest of Kranjska Gora, via a storied road that zigzags madly and…
25.7 MILES
Crowning a 375m-high hill east of the Old Town, this castle is an architectural mishmash, with most of it dating from the early 16th century when it was…
5.59 MILES
One of the easiest and most satisfying half-day trips from Bled is to Vintgar Gorge, some 4km to the northwest of Bled village. The highlight is a 1600m…
13.61 MILES
The town's premier sight is the commanding Loka castle, overlooking the settlement from a grassy hill west of Mestni trg. It dates from the 13th century…
4.12 MILES
Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…
14.48 MILES
This postcard-worthy church and bell tower, at the head of the lake and beside the stone bridge, dates back at least 700 years and is what every medieval…
More interesting than it sounds, this apiculture museum takes a closer look at the long tradition of beekeeping in Slovenia. The museum's collection of…
0.03 MILES
Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th and 17th centuries. Look especially for Thurn Manor,…
Nearby The Julian Alps attractions
Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th century. Look especially for Thurn Manor, an…
More interesting than it sounds, this apiculture museum takes a closer look at the long tradition of beekeeping in Slovenia. The museum's collection of…
0.01 MILES
Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th century. Mali House has a barely visible picture of…
0.02 MILES
On Radovljica's colourful main square, photogenic Koman House is identified by a baroque painting of St Florian on its facade.
0.02 MILES
In the cellar of Gostilna Lectar is this small, super-sweet showroom, which demonstrates in living colour the particularly Slovenian art of lectarstvo,…
0.02 MILES
Possibly the most important house on Linhartov trg is 16th-century Šivec House, which is an interesting hybrid: Renaissance on the outside and Gothic…
0.03 MILES
Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th and 17th centuries. Look especially for Thurn Manor,…
0.03 MILES
At the southern end of Linhartov trg, take the small street beside house number 28 to find a lovely viewpoint over the Lipnica Valley, with information…