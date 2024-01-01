Municipal Museum

The Julian Alps

The esoteric municipal museum shares the same impressive building with the Beekeeping Museum (open the same hours; combined ticket adult/child €5/3). It tells the history of the town, especially as it relates to the life of Anton Tomaž Linhart (1756–95). Linhart was Slovenia’s first dramatist and historian, and was born in Radovljica.

