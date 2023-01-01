Possibly the most important house on Linhartov trg is 16th-century Šivec House, which is an interesting hybrid: Renaissance on the outside and Gothic within. On the ground floor is a vaulted hall, which now serves as a gallery (changing exhibitions). On the 1st floor are three restored rooms, including a 'black kitchen' and a wood-panelled, beam-ceilinged, late-Gothic drawing room used as a wedding hall. Our favourite feature is the 2nd-floor collection of children’s book illustrations by celebrated Slovenian artists.