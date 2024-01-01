Church of the Assumption of Virgin Mary

The Julian Alps

LoginSave

Kranjska Gora's late-Gothic church, at the centre of town, lends a dignified element to what is, in effect, a ski resort. The church's design dates from 1510 and the Gothic influence can be seen clearly in the ribbed vaulting. The doors are normally open daily from 9am to 6pm, though you can only enter the interior during Mass (times posted by the door).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Vršič Pass

    3.64 MILES

    Sitting at a view-enhanced elevation of 1611m, this mountain pass is about 13km southwest of Kranjska Gora, via a storied road that zigzags madly and…

  • Vintgar gorge and wooden path,Bled,Slovenia

    Vintgar Gorge

    15.99 MILES

    One of the easiest and most satisfying half-day trips from Bled is to Vintgar Gorge, some 4km to the northwest of Bled village. The highlight is a 1600m…

  • Perched on a cliff, Bled Castle (Blejski Grad) overlooks the picturesque Lake Bled.

    Bled Castle

    17.04 MILES

    Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…

  • The Church of St. John the Baptist (sv. Janez Krstnik) in Ribcev Laz at the shore of Lake Bohinj, Slovenia.

    Church of St John the Baptist

    15 MILES

    This postcard-worthy church and bell tower, at the head of the lake and beside the stone bridge, dates back at least 700 years and is what every medieval…

  • SLOVENIA - JANUARY 11: Panel of a painted hive, 1837. Slovenia, 19th century. Radovljica, Cebelarski Muzej Radovljica (Museo Dell'Apicoltura) (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

    Beekeeping Museum

    21.15 MILES

    More interesting than it sounds, this apiculture museum takes a closer look at the long tradition of beekeeping in Slovenia. The museum's collection of…

  • Main square of Radovljica, Bled, Slovenia.

    Linhartov Trg

    21.13 MILES

    Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th and 17th centuries. Look especially for Thurn Manor,…

  • Slovenia, Julian Alps, Upper Carniola, Lake Bled, Church and island on Lake Bled

    Bled Island

    16.84 MILES

    Tiny, tear-shaped Bled Island beckons from the shore. There’s the Church of the Assumption and a small museum, the Provost's House, but the real thrill is…

  • x-default

    Mt Triglav

    7.69 MILES

    At 2864m, Mount Triglav is Slovenia's highest peak and a symbol of the country itself.

View more attractions

Nearby The Julian Alps attractions

1. Liznjek House

0.18 MILES

The endearing 17th-century Liznjek House contains a good collection of traditional household objects and furnishings peculiar to this area. Among the…

2. Jasna Lake

0.61 MILES

Jasna Lake lies just south of Kranjska Gora, and if you're heading over the Vršič Pass it's the first spot of interest. It's a small, blue glacial lake…

3. Zelenci

2.3 MILES

About 5km west of Kranjska Gora, signed just off the main road, is this idyllic nature reserve and wetlands. It's the perfect leg-stretcher, with a short…

4. Russian Chapel

2.98 MILES

This beautiful wooden Russian Orthodox chapel, at around 1100m approaching from Kranjska Gora, marks the spot where more than 300 Russian POWs persihed in…

5. Vršič Pass

3.64 MILES

Sitting at a view-enhanced elevation of 1611m, this mountain pass is about 13km southwest of Kranjska Gora, via a storied road that zigzags madly and…

6. Alpinum Juliana

6.18 MILES

About 600 different plant species prosper in this botanical garden, established in 1926. Most of them are Alpine species, but because of the relatively…

7. Trenta

7.3 MILES

The elongated mountain village of Trenta (elevation 620m) is the main settlement along the road over the Vršič Pass. The lower section, Spodnja Trenta …

8. Trenta Museum

7.32 MILES

In the same building as the Triglav National Park Information Centre you’ll find the Trenta Museum, which focuses on the park's geology and natural…