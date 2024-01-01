Kranjska Gora's late-Gothic church, at the centre of town, lends a dignified element to what is, in effect, a ski resort. The church's design dates from 1510 and the Gothic influence can be seen clearly in the ribbed vaulting. The doors are normally open daily from 9am to 6pm, though you can only enter the interior during Mass (times posted by the door).
Church of the Assumption of Virgin Mary
The Julian Alps
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.64 MILES
Sitting at a view-enhanced elevation of 1611m, this mountain pass is about 13km southwest of Kranjska Gora, via a storied road that zigzags madly and…
15.99 MILES
One of the easiest and most satisfying half-day trips from Bled is to Vintgar Gorge, some 4km to the northwest of Bled village. The highlight is a 1600m…
17.04 MILES
Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…
15 MILES
This postcard-worthy church and bell tower, at the head of the lake and beside the stone bridge, dates back at least 700 years and is what every medieval…
21.15 MILES
More interesting than it sounds, this apiculture museum takes a closer look at the long tradition of beekeeping in Slovenia. The museum's collection of…
21.13 MILES
Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th and 17th centuries. Look especially for Thurn Manor,…
16.84 MILES
Tiny, tear-shaped Bled Island beckons from the shore. There’s the Church of the Assumption and a small museum, the Provost's House, but the real thrill is…
7.69 MILES
At 2864m, Mount Triglav is Slovenia's highest peak and a symbol of the country itself.
Nearby The Julian Alps attractions
0.18 MILES
The endearing 17th-century Liznjek House contains a good collection of traditional household objects and furnishings peculiar to this area. Among the…
0.61 MILES
Jasna Lake lies just south of Kranjska Gora, and if you're heading over the Vršič Pass it's the first spot of interest. It's a small, blue glacial lake…
2.3 MILES
About 5km west of Kranjska Gora, signed just off the main road, is this idyllic nature reserve and wetlands. It's the perfect leg-stretcher, with a short…
2.98 MILES
This beautiful wooden Russian Orthodox chapel, at around 1100m approaching from Kranjska Gora, marks the spot where more than 300 Russian POWs persihed in…
3.64 MILES
Sitting at a view-enhanced elevation of 1611m, this mountain pass is about 13km southwest of Kranjska Gora, via a storied road that zigzags madly and…
6.18 MILES
About 600 different plant species prosper in this botanical garden, established in 1926. Most of them are Alpine species, but because of the relatively…
7.3 MILES
The elongated mountain village of Trenta (elevation 620m) is the main settlement along the road over the Vršič Pass. The lower section, Spodnja Trenta …
7.32 MILES
In the same building as the Triglav National Park Information Centre you’ll find the Trenta Museum, which focuses on the park's geology and natural…