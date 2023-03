Boasting an eye-catching Renaissance edifice, Schloss Porcia was built between 1533 and 1597 by the fabulously named Graf von Salamanca-Ortenburg. Inside, Italianate arcades run around a central courtyard used for summer theatre performances. The top floors contain the enormous Local Heritage Museum, which has lots of displays about Carinthia and 3D projections, such as a virtual navigation through the Hohe Tauern National Park.