Piccolo Museo della Grande Guerra

Sappada

This tiny museum dedicated to the First World War, preserves original documents, photos and ancient weapons. It honours local resistance fighters who fought the Austrians, until after the Retreat from Caporetto, when the front line transferred to the Piave River and German-speaking Sappadini were forcibly relocated to Arezzo.

