An easygoing family hike is the 5km (approximately three-hour) loop through the dramatic 200m-high Rosengartenschlucht, where boarded walkways make for a gentle ascent and afford sterling views of a waterfall. At the top, the walk continues through forest and along a trail overlooking the Lechtaler Alps. You can't miss the Blaue Grotte, a cave pool that is a startling shade of blue.

The trail starts and ends at the Johanneskirche (St John’s Church) opposite the tourist office, which stocks maps of the walk.

From May to October you can hook onto the tourist office's guided hike at 2pm on Monday (reserve your place by 10am). It's free with the Imst Holiday Pass, or otherwise €10 per person. Wear sturdy shoes.