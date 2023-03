Every four years, Imst plays host to a Shrovetide festival, the Unesco-listed Schemenlaufen (ghost dance); the next takes place on 9 February 2020. The highlight is the vibrant parade of characters, from hunchback Hexen (witches) to Spritzer that squirt water at spectators. This museum homes in on this centuries-old tradition and exhibits many of the hand-carved ghost masks.