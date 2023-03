This small open-air museum cleverly brings to life the Neolithic world of Ötzi, the ice man. A visit takes in traditional thatched huts, herb gardens, craft displays and enclosures where wild horses, Mangalitza pigs, rare-breed Soay sheep and oxen roam. Multilingual audio guides are available. See the website for times of kid-pleasing activities (most costing between €5.90 and €7.90), which range from shooting with a yew bow to making a flint knife.