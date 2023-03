From Ötzi Dorf, it’s a beautiful 20-minute forest walk to Tyrol’s longest waterfall, the wispy Stuibenfall, cascading 159m over slate cliffs and moss-covered boulders. You can continue for another 40 minutes up to the top viewing platform and hanging bridge. A thrilling 450m Klettersteig (via ferrata) takes you right over the waterfall; bring your own karabiner and helmet.