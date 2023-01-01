It’s a bizarre feeling to slip out of sandals and into skis in midsummer, but that’s precisely what draws people to the Stubai Glacier. The glacier is a year-round skiing magnet with more than 110km of wide, snow-sure pistes that are great for cruising and intermediate skiing. Summer skiing is limited to between 2900m and 3300m.

Walkers are attracted to the network of trails lower down in the valley; a good hiking map for the area is Kompass’ Stubaier Alpen (scale 1:50,000). The Stubaital branches off from the Brenner Pass route (A13/E45) a little south of the Europabrücke and runs southwest.

From December to April a ski bus (free with a Stubai Guest Card; available for free when you stay overnight in the Stubaital) runs daily between Innsbruck and the Stubai Glacier.