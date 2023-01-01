Pfarrkirche St Oswald

Seefeld’s trophy sight is this late-Gothic parish church, the supposed location of a miracle. The story goes that Oswald Milser gobbled a wafer reserved for the clergy at Easter communion here in 1384. After almost being swallowed up by the floor, the greedy layman repented, but the wafer was streaked with blood – not from foolish Oswald but from Christ, naturally. You can view the Blutskapelle (Chapel of the Holy Blood), which held the original wafer, by climbing the stairway.