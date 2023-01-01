Seefeld’s trophy sight is this late-Gothic parish church, the supposed location of a miracle. The story goes that Oswald Milser gobbled a wafer reserved for the clergy at Easter communion here in 1384. After almost being swallowed up by the floor, the greedy layman repented, but the wafer was streaked with blood – not from foolish Oswald but from Christ, naturally. You can view the Blutskapelle (Chapel of the Holy Blood), which held the original wafer, by climbing the stairway.
Pfarrkirche St Oswald
Tyrol
Share