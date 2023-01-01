The Hohes Schloss, a late-Gothic confection and one-time retreat of the bishops of Augsburg, towers over Füssen’s compact historical centre. The north wing of the palace contains the Staatsgalerie (State Gallery), with regional paintings and sculpture from the 15th and 16th centuries. The Städtische Gemäldegalerie (City Paintings Gallery) below is a showcase of 19th-century artists.

The inner courtyard is a masterpiece of illusionary architecture dating back to 1499; you’ll do a double take before realising that the gables, oriels and windows are not quite as 3D as they seem.