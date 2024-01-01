Museum Füssen

Füssen

LoginSave

Below the Hohes Schloss, and integrated into the former Abbey of St Mang, this museum highlights Füssen's heyday as a 16th-century violin-making centre. You can also view the abbey's festive baroque rooms, Romanesque cloister and the St Anna Kapelle (AD 830) with its famous 'Dance of Death' paintings.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Schloss Linderhof

    11.72 MILES

    A pocket-sized trove of weird treasures, Schloss Linderhof was Ludwig II’s smallest but most sumptuous palace, and the only one he lived to see fully…

  • Fussen, Germany - August 7, 2015: Beautiful view of world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle, the nineteenth-century Romanesque Revival palace built for King Ludwig II on a rugged cliff, with scenic mountain landscape near Fussen, southwest Bavaria, Germany.

    Schloss Neuschwanstein

    2.4 MILES

    Appearing through the mountaintops like a mirage, Schloss Neuschwanstein was the model for Disney’s Sleeping Beauty castle. King Ludwig II planned this…

  • Schloss Hohenschwangau, Bavaria, Germany

    Schloss Hohenschwangau

    1.87 MILES

    King Ludwig II grew up at the sun-yellow Schloss Hohenschwangau and later enjoyed summers here until his death in 1886. His father, Maximilian II, built…

  • Germany, Bavaria, Wetterstein mountains, Zugspitze, Summit cross

    Zugspitze

    16.77 MILES

    On good days, views from Germany’s rooftop extend into four countries. The return trip starts in Garmisch aboard a cogwheel train (Zahnradbahn) that chugs…

  • Rosengartenschlucht

    Rosengartenschlucht

    22.41 MILES

    An easygoing family hike is the 5km (approximately three-hour) loop through the dramatic 200m-high Rosengartenschlucht, where boarded walkways make for a…

  • Stift Stams

    Stift Stams

    24.02 MILES

    One of Tyrol’s true architectural highlights is the ochre-and-white Zisterzienstift in Stams, founded in 1273 by Elizabeth of Bavaria, the mother of…

  • Wieskirche

    Wieskirche

    12.26 MILES

    Located in the village of Wies, just off the B17 between Füssen and Schongau, the Wieskirche is one of Bavaria's best-known baroque churches and a Unesco…

  • Pfarrkirche St Oswald

    Pfarrkirche St Oswald

    28.12 MILES

    Seefeld’s trophy sight is this late-Gothic parish church, the supposed location of a miracle. The story goes that Oswald Milser gobbled a wafer reserved…

View more attractions

Nearby Füssen attractions

1. Hohes Schloss

0.06 MILES

The Hohes Schloss, a late-Gothic confection and one-time retreat of the bishops of Augsburg, towers over Füssen’s compact historical centre. The north…

2. Schloss Hohenschwangau

1.87 MILES

King Ludwig II grew up at the sun-yellow Schloss Hohenschwangau and later enjoyed summers here until his death in 1886. His father, Maximilian II, built…

3. Museum der Bayerischen Könige

1.94 MILES

Palace-fatigued visitors often head straight for the bus stop, coach park or nearest beer after a tour of the castles, most overlooking this worthwhile…

4. Schloss Neuschwanstein

2.4 MILES

Appearing through the mountaintops like a mirage, Schloss Neuschwanstein was the model for Disney’s Sleeping Beauty castle. King Ludwig II planned this…

5. Tegelbergbahn

2.68 MILES

For fabulous views of the Alps and the Forggensee, take this cable car to the top of the Tegelberg (1730m), a prime launching point for hang-gliders and…

6. Schloss Linderhof

11.72 MILES

A pocket-sized trove of weird treasures, Schloss Linderhof was Ludwig II’s smallest but most sumptuous palace, and the only one he lived to see fully…

7. Wieskirche

12.26 MILES

Located in the village of Wies, just off the B17 between Füssen and Schongau, the Wieskirche is one of Bavaria's best-known baroque churches and a Unesco…

8. Zugspitze

16.77 MILES

On good days, views from Germany’s rooftop extend into four countries. The return trip starts in Garmisch aboard a cogwheel train (Zahnradbahn) that chugs…