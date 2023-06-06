Hohe Tauern National Park

The Krimml Waterfalls in the Hohe Tauern National Park.

©scimmery/Shutterstock

If you thought Mother Nature pulled out all the stops in the Austrian Alps, think again: Hohe Tauern National Park was her magnum opus. Welcome to Austria’s outdoor wonderland and one of Europe’s largest nature reserves (1786 sq km), which straddles Tyrol, Carinthia and Salzburgerland and is overshadowed by the 3798m hump of Grossglockner, the country's highest peak.

  • Waterfalls

    Krimmler Wasserfälle

    Hohe Tauern National Park

    Enshrouded in mist, arched by a rainbow, frozen solid – this waterfall always looks extraordinary, no matter what time of year. The Wasserfallweg …

  • Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe

    Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe

    Hohe Tauern National Park

    One of the high points (in every sense) of the Grossglockner Road, the 2369m Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe viewpoint takes its name from the Austrian emperor…

  • Gasteiner Wasserfall

    Gasteiner Wasserfall

    Hohe Tauern National Park

    Bad Gastein’s star attraction is this 341m waterfall, which rages over rugged cliff faces and through thick forest to tumble into three turquoise pools…

  • Wallfahrtskirche St Vinzenz

    Wallfahrtskirche St Vinzenz

    Hohe Tauern National Park

    As though cupped in celestial hands and held up to the mighty Alps, this 15th-century pilgrimage church lifts gazes, and spirits. Inside is a tabernacle,…

  • National Park Worlds

    National Park Worlds

    Hohe Tauern National Park

    For the inside scoop on all things Hohe Tauern National Park, factor in a stop at this terrific visitor centre. The museum side of it showcases the park…

  • Gasteiner Museum

    Gasteiner Museum

    Hohe Tauern National Park

    Tap into the source of Bad Gastein at this museum, which spells out the town's history and the wonders of its thermal waters, from the bath-loving Romans…

  • Nikolauskirche

    Nikolauskirche

    Hohe Tauern National Park

    The late-Gothic Nikolauskirche is a little gem of a church, tiled with wood shingles and built around a central pillar. Its interior is simple yet…

  • Wildpark Ferleiten

    Wildpark Ferleiten

    Hohe Tauern National Park

    Wildpark Ferleiten is a 15-hectare reserve that's home to 200 alpine animals such as chamois, marmots, ibex, fallow deer, wild boar and brown bears. Kids…

Getting on top of the world at Hone Tauern National Park

National Parks

Austria's national parks are an Alpine playground

Oct 28, 2021 • 6 min read

