©scimmery/Shutterstock
If you thought Mother Nature pulled out all the stops in the Austrian Alps, think again: Hohe Tauern National Park was her magnum opus. Welcome to Austria’s outdoor wonderland and one of Europe’s largest nature reserves (1786 sq km), which straddles Tyrol, Carinthia and Salzburgerland and is overshadowed by the 3798m hump of Grossglockner, the country's highest peak.
Enshrouded in mist, arched by a rainbow, frozen solid – this waterfall always looks extraordinary, no matter what time of year. The Wasserfallweg …
One of the high points (in every sense) of the Grossglockner Road, the 2369m Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe viewpoint takes its name from the Austrian emperor…
Bad Gastein’s star attraction is this 341m waterfall, which rages over rugged cliff faces and through thick forest to tumble into three turquoise pools…
As though cupped in celestial hands and held up to the mighty Alps, this 15th-century pilgrimage church lifts gazes, and spirits. Inside is a tabernacle,…
For the inside scoop on all things Hohe Tauern National Park, factor in a stop at this terrific visitor centre. The museum side of it showcases the park…
Tap into the source of Bad Gastein at this museum, which spells out the town's history and the wonders of its thermal waters, from the bath-loving Romans…
The late-Gothic Nikolauskirche is a little gem of a church, tiled with wood shingles and built around a central pillar. Its interior is simple yet…
Wildpark Ferleiten is a 15-hectare reserve that's home to 200 alpine animals such as chamois, marmots, ibex, fallow deer, wild boar and brown bears. Kids…
