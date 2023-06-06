Overview

Zell am See is an instant heart-stealer, with its bluer-than-blue lake (Zeller See), pocket-sized centre studded with brightly painted chalets, and the snowcapped peaks of the Hohe Tauern that lift your gaze to postcard heaven. Partake in its pleasures, diving into the lake and cycling its leafy shores, hiking and skiing in the mountains and driving high on the Grossglockner Road. Every year, more than one million visitors from all around the world – from families to playboys in sports cars – do just that, in search of the Austrian dream.