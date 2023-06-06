Shop
©canadastock/Shutterstock
The Danube, which enters Lower Austria from the west near Ybbs and exits in the east near Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital, carves a picturesque path through the province’s hills and fields. Austria’s most spectacular section of the Danube is the dramatic stretch of river between Krems an der Donau and Melk, known as the Wachau. Here the landscape is characterised by vineyards, forested slopes, wine-producing villages and imposing fortresses at nearly every bend. The Wachau is today a Unesco World Heritage site, due to its harmonious blend of natural and cultural beauty.
The Danube Valley
Of the many abbeys in Austria, Stift Melk is the most famous. Possibly Lower Austria's finest, the monastery church dominates the complex with its twin…
The Danube Valley
Kuenringerburg, the castle high on the hill above the town, is where Richard the Lionheart was incarcerated from 1192 to 1193. His crime was insulting…
The Danube Valley
Built from the ruins of a 13th-century medieval castle and tinkered with for 700 years, Artstetten castle gained fame and glory after passing into the…
The Danube Valley
This palace is famous not only for its stunning architecture but also for the innovative exhibitions it houses, along with its lovely gardens. A wonderful…
The Danube Valley
Of the picturesque 16th-century houses and other prominent buildings lining Dürnstein’s streets, the meticulously restored Chorherrenstift is the most…
The Danube Valley
About 6km south of Diendorf is this historicist castle with the look and feel of an ornate Tudor mansion set in English woods, although look a little…
The Danube Valley
If you're intent on tasting the best of what the Wachau has to offer, it's a good idea to do a broad range of vineyards, from the innovative family-run…
The Danube Valley
The Egon Schiele Museum, housed in a former jail near the Danube, vividly presents the story of the life of the Tulln-born artist. It presents around 100…
