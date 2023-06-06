The Danube Valley

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Beautiful landscape with Aggstein castle ruin and Danube river at sunset in Wachau, Austria.

©canadastock/Shutterstock

Overview

The Danube, which enters Lower Austria from the west near Ybbs and exits in the east near Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital, carves a picturesque path through the province’s hills and fields. Austria’s most spectacular section of the Danube is the dramatic stretch of river between Krems an der Donau and Melk, known as the Wachau. Here the landscape is characterised by vineyards, forested slopes, wine-producing villages and imposing fortresses at nearly every bend. The Wachau is today a Unesco World Heritage site, due to its harmonious blend of natural and cultural beauty.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • First courtyard of Baroque Benedictine Abbey Stift Melk.

    Stift Melk

    The Danube Valley

    Of the many abbeys in Austria, Stift Melk is the most famous. Possibly Lower Austria's finest, the monastery church dominates the complex with its twin…

  • Kuenringerburg

    Kuenringerburg

    The Danube Valley

    Kuenringerburg, the castle high on the hill above the town, is where Richard the Lionheart was incarcerated from 1192 to 1193. His crime was insulting…

  • Schloss Artstetten

    Schloss Artstetten

    The Danube Valley

    Built from the ruins of a 13th-century medieval castle and tinkered with for 700 years, Artstetten castle gained fame and glory after passing into the…

  • Schloss Schallaburg

    Schloss Schallaburg

    The Danube Valley

    This palace is famous not only for its stunning architecture but also for the innovative exhibitions it houses, along with its lovely gardens. A wonderful…

  • Chorherrenstift

    Chorherrenstift

    The Danube Valley

    Of the picturesque 16th-century houses and other prominent buildings lining Dürnstein’s streets, the meticulously restored Chorherrenstift is the most…

  • Schloss Grafenegg

    Schloss Grafenegg

    The Danube Valley

    About 6km south of Diendorf is this historicist castle with the look and feel of an ornate Tudor mansion set in English woods, although look a little…

  • Domäne Wachau

    Domäne Wachau

    The Danube Valley

    If you're intent on tasting the best of what the Wachau has to offer, it's a good idea to do a broad range of vineyards, from the innovative family-run…

  • Egon Schiele Museum

    Egon Schiele Museum

    The Danube Valley

    The Egon Schiele Museum, housed in a former jail near the Danube, vividly presents the story of the life of the Tulln-born artist. It presents around 100…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Mountain drives, epic slopes, cozy coffee houses, dramatic palaces – read on for our take on the 10 best things to do in Austria.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from The Danube Valley

Filter by interest:

A group hiking in the valley Of Umbalfaelle On Grossvenediger With View To Mountain Roetspitze In Nationalpark Hohe Tauern In Tirol In Austria

Activities

The 10 best things to do in stunning Austria

May 11, 2024 • 10 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of The Danube Valley with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.