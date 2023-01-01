Schloss Schallaburg

This palace is famous not only for its stunning architecture but also for the innovative exhibitions it houses, along with its lovely gardens. A wonderful curio are the 400 terracotta sculptures, completed between 1572 and 1573, the largest of which support the upper-storey arches of the palace. The excellently curated yearly shows are thematically conceived, and can cover anything from world handicrafts to the Beatles.

Combined tickets with Stift Melk cost €21. To reach Schallaburg, take the shuttle bus (€2.30) that leaves Melk train station at 9.30am, 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.45pm.