The Rathausplatz is a pretty town square lined with cafes and eye-catching pastel-coloured buildings. It is dominated by the Rathaus (town hall) on its southern side, which has a baroque facade (1727) designed by Joseph Munggenast. On the northern fringe is the Franziskanerkirche, completed in 1770 with a grandiose altar offset by side-altar paintings by Kremser Schmidt. Between the two is the tall Dreifaltigkeitssäule, dating from 1782, a captivating white, oversized swirl of motifs, built partly to mark the passing of the plague.