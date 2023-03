The Lower Austria State Museum houses an interesting collection on the history, art and environment of the region. A wave made from glass, frozen in movement above the entrance, sets the mood, and indeed water is a theme throughout. The highlight of the art collection spanning the Middle Ages to the present is the 13th-century Lion of Schöngrabern.

The museum is situated in the Landhausviertel, a modern conflux of state buildings alongside the river.