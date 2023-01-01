Situated in the grounds of the Psychiatric Hospital of the City of Vienna, Kirche am Steinhof (built 1904–7) is considered Otto Wagner's finest work. His Jugendstil (Art Nouveau style) was highly controversial at the time – the church was commissioned only because it was far from the city centre – but was eventually described as Vienna's first sensible secessionist building. Its glowing copper dome can be seen from miles around.

The interiors, which can only be visited on hour-long weekend tours (in German), were specially designed with the patients' needs in mind: there are few sharp edges, few crosses and various types of pew to accommodate the calm and the agitated. Look out for Koloman Moser's exquisite glass-mosaic windows.