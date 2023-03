On the ground floor of the western wing at Schloss Schönbrunn, the palace's children's museum showcases imperialism. Activities and displays help kids learn about the day-to-day life of the Habsburg court, and they can don princely or princessly outfits and start ordering the serfs (parents) around. Other rooms devoted to toys, natural science and archaeology all help to keep them entertained.

Guided tours in German only depart at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm.