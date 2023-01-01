Built in 1882 by Franz Segenschmid as a replica of the greenhouse in London’s Kew Gardens, the 2500-sq-m Palmenhaus was the world's largest of its kind upon completion, and the last such iron-and-glass pavilion constructed in continental Europe. Inside is a veritable jungle of plants from around the globe, in Mediterranean, temperate and tropical climactic zones, including a water lily with a 1.2m diameter, 350-year-old olive tree, and an Australian Wollemi pine – a species present during the age of the dinosaurs.