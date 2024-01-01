Wüstenhaus

Vienna

In the former Sonnenuhrhaus (Sundial House; 1904), the small Wüstenhaus re-creates arid desert scenes. There are four sections – Northern Africa and the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Madagascar – with rare cacti and live desert animals, such as the blacktail rattlesnake from North America and radiated tortoise from Madagascar.

