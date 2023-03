Founded in 1752 as a menagerie by Franz Stephan, the Schönbrunn Tiergarten is the world's oldest continually operating zoo. It's home to 712 species of all shapes and sizes, including giant pandas, polar bears, giraffes and Siberian tigers. The zoo’s layout fans out like the spokes of a bicycle wheel from an octagonal pavilion (1759) that was used as the imperial breakfast room. Feeding times are staggered throughout the day – maps tell you who’s dining when.