Technisches Museum

Opened in 1918, the Technical Museum is dedicated to science, technology and engineering. There are loads of hands-on gadgets allowing you to conduct experiments, but the most interesting aspect of the museum is its historical collection. There's a Mercedes Silver Arrow from 1950, a Model T Ford from 1923 and penny-farthing bicycles, to name a few.

Its small musical-instrument collection focuses mainly on keyboard instruments. The permanent exhibition is complemented by temporary ones; anyone with an engineering bent will absolutely love it here, as will two- to six-year-olds, for the well-thought-out Das Mini section.